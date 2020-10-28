Ronald E. McNelly
Age 77 of Brooklyn Park passed away October 25, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, Gayle and Yvonne. Survived by wife, Sandy Stodola; daughters, Angela Gunderson (Jeff Helgoth), Traci (Rick) Lowman, Tara (Chris) Skogheim; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew and Andrew Gunderson, Hunter and Madison Lowman, Stella, Andrew and Elijah Skogheim; uncle, Dean Sandage. He worked for Litton Microwave along with being an Army Reservist. He retired as Master Sergeant (E8) Electronic Warfare/Signals Intelligence Operations Chief. Services were held Oct. 30, 2020 at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, Crystal, MN. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Edith “Edie” A. Siglowski
Edith "Edie" Siglowski, 84, of Albert Lea, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Oak Park Place.