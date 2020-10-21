October 21, 2020

  36°

Seen: Out of the Darkness Walk

By Staff Reports

Published 10:54 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

People from around the area gathered Sept. 12 at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot in Albert Lea for the Out of the Darkness Walk. Families and friends of loved ones who were lost to suicide came together to remember their loved ones and join in a socially distanced walk through downtown Albert Lea.

