Shirley M. Anderson, 81 of Wabasha, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home.

Shirley Mae was born May 4, 1939, in Geneva, MN to Clayton and Mena (Schbert) Johnson. She graduated from Ellendale High School, Ellendale, MN. She married James Draayer at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA and together they had a son, Jeff. James passed away in August 1982. Shirley later married LaVerne “Vern” Anderson in August 1983, in Mantorville, MN.

Shirley was employed by the Albert Lea Public Schools and helped in the cafeteria prior to moving to Wabasha in about 2000. She retired in 2010, from the Wabasha Kellogg Public Schools, serving in the cafeteria also. She was known for her hospitality with the visitors at the Anderson Gardens, rural Wabasha and she assisted Vern in the gardens when she was able.

She is survived by her husband Vern; son Jeff (Lisa Thompson) Draayer; grandson Taylor (Lauren) Draayer; granddaughter Lauren (Cory) Hansen; two great grandsons: Archer Draayer and Zerrick Hansen; a step-son Todd Anderson; a step-daughter Lisa Anderson; four step grandchildren: Nikki (Mike)Olsen; Ashley (Brady) Engelby; Ty Anderson; and Jordan (Patrick) Bertelsen; four step great grandchildren: Logan Olsen, Ledger Olsen, McKinlee Engelby, and Jaxon Anderson; daughter-in-law Jacque Gasca; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Mena Johnson, husband James Draayer, brother Duane Johnson, mother and father-in-law Merle and Andy Anderson and a brother-in-law Perry Anderson.

A memorial gathering will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha.

There will be a celebration of life service in the summer of 2021. Interment will be at the Geneva Cemetery, Geneva, MN.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN.