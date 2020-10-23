Snow expected over the weekend

After light snow fell on the area Friday morning, snow is expected to return to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Albert Lea area has a high risk of seeing two or more inches of snow Saturday night and Sunday and is forecasted to receive new snow accumulation of between 3 and 5 inches. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon.

People are advised to be prepared for snow-covered roads and to allow extra time to travel.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the weekend, with morning lows on Monday and Tuesday forecasted to be in the single digits to mid-teens.