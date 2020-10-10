October 9, 2020

Sons of Norway dinner planned

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

The Sons of Norway will meet for dinner, installation of officers and bingo on Wednesday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, according to a press release. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to call or text 507-383-2953 to RSVP.

