Southwest standout students
Elle Schulz
Age: 12
Parents: Steve and Jodi Schulz
Where are you from?
Albert Lea.
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?
Lakeview.
Favorite teacher of all time and why?
Mr. Ihrke, because he’s a fun teacher.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:
Soccer, horseback riding. In elementary school I volunteered at the library and did school patrol.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?
Don’t stress out too much, but get your work done.
Maggie Schulz
Age: 12
Parents: Steve and Jodi Schulz
Where are you from?
Albert Lea.
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?
Lakeview.
Favorite teacher of all time and why?
Mrs. Harid, because she was funny and really nice.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:
I was in the honor choir and I am currently on student council.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?
Keep up with your work!
