Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

District 27 Sen. Dan Sparks announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and has been quarantined.

Sparks, DFL-Austin, said in a statement he began to feel unwell and experience flu-like symptoms the week of Oct. 5 and began to voluntarily quarantine.

After consulting with his doctor, he tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 8 and was found to be positive.

He began a two-week quarantine and has not attended any in-person events since.

“Although I cannot attend in-person, I have continued to participate remotely in legislative business and work on the issues that face our district,” he said.

He thanked everyone for their well wishes and asked that people continue to take COVID-19 seriously.

Sparks faces Gene Dornink, R-Hayfield, in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.