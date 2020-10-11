Strong storms possible tonight

The National Weather Service is calling for possible isolated strong to severe storms Sunday night as a line of storms approaches from the west.

The weather agency states the main threat will be isolated damaging winds and hail, along with lightning and heavy rain — up to 1 inch forecasted in Albert Lea. The threat for tornadoes is low.

The highest risk for severe weather will be west of the Mississippi River. The storms are expected to move into areas west of the Mississippi River after 9 p.m., pushing east of the river roughly after midnight.

The Weather Service advised people to have a way to receive possible warnings after going to bed.