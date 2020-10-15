Thefts and other reports
Police cited James Kolby Ralph Lund Jr., 49, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday for theft from the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 416 Bridge Ave. Police arrested Nikki Rae Gesme, 40, for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.
Police received a report at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday of thefts from a mailbox at 626 Larimore Circle.
Police received a report at 1 p.m. Wednesday that someone reportedly attempted to cut off the catalytic converters from the driver’s ed cars at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Gasoline was reported stolen at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday at 435 E. Third St.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday at 702 Freeborn Ave. The incident reportedly happened overnight.
Counterfeit activity reported
Police received a report at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday of counterfeit activity that had occurred Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
