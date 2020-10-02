Tigers narrowly drop meet against Spartans

As the end of the regular season draws closer, the Albert Lea girls’ swim and dive team competed against Rochester Mayo Thursday night.

Despites a close final score and a few season-best times in the lineup, the Tigers fell to the Spartans 82-72.

In the fist event of the night senior Jeada Koziolek, juniors Brook Hanson and Taya Jeffrey and freshman Emery Brouwers came in second place of the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:05.17.

Junior Julia Doppelhammer came in seventh place of the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:35.86 and eighth grader Alex Funk came in eighth with a time of 2:50.17.

While no Tigers competed in the 200-yard individual medley, three Tigers scored for the team in the 50-yard freestyle. Brouwers finished in third with a time of 27.63, Jeffrey finished in fourth with a time of 27.69 and Hanson came in sixth with a time of 28.91.

Albert Lea picked up its first win of the night when junior Jenna Steffl won the one-meter diving event with a score of 188.80. Sophomore Ava Troster and freshman Hatty Adams competed in the event. Troster came in seventh with a time of 124.8 and Adams came in eighth with a score of 123.90.

Adams also came in fourth of the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:16.14.

Other highlights from the meet included a first-place finish from Brouwers in the 100-yard freestyle and a first-place finish from Koziolek in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Tigers will swim again Thursday in another virtual meet, this time against the Cougars of Mankato East. It will be the final regular season meet before the Big Nine Conference meet Oct. 17.