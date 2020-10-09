Tigers set numerous season-best times against Cougars

The Albert Lea girls’ swim and dive team swam against Mankato East Thursday afternoon in its final competition before the Big Nine Conference meet.

Several Tigers set new season-best times in the meet, however, the team still fell to the Cougars, 115-68.

Freshman Emery Brouwers had the most successful night in terms of setting new records. Brouwers swam her best times in the 100-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay. She came in third place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.67 and won the 400-yard freestyle relay, along with sophomore Leah Rognes, junior Taya Jeffrey and senior Jaeda Koziolek, with a time of 4:03.90. It was also the season-best time in the event for Rognes, Jeffrey and Koziolek.

Brouwers also competed in the 200-yard individual medley for the first time this season, finishing in third place with a time of 2:41.81.

On top of her season best in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Jeffrey swam in the 500-yard freestyle for the first time this season, making it her ninth different event competed in this year. The only events Jeffrey has not competed in are the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke and the one-meter diving competition. She came in second place of the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:28.73.

Junior Jenna Steffl, once again, won the diving competition with a new personal record of 199.7, over 30 points more than the runner-up.

Junior Ava Troster and freshman Hatty Adams also set new bests in the one-meter diving competition. Troster came in sixth with a score of 130.90 and Adams came in seventh with a score of 125.90.

Junior Taylor Palmer was the final Tiger to set a new personal record in the meet. Palmer swam a 6:39.91 in the 500-yard freestyle to take third in the race.

Other highlights included Koziolek winning the 200-yard freestlye with a time of 2:09.87 and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.00.

The Tigers also had two second-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Tigers will swim virtually Tuesday in the Big Nine Conference meet.