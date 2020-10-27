October 27, 2020

Vandalism reported at mall and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:48 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Police received a report at 7:01 p.m. Monday of vandalism that occurred at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. 

 

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 3:08 p.m. Monday at 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. A motorcycle was stolen. 

 

Thefts reported

A package with books was reportedly stolen at 3:25 p.m. Monday at 201 Central Ave. S. in Hollandale. 

Back tires and rims were reported stolen off a truck parked in the alley between Frank Hall Drive and Todd Avenue sometime overnight Sunday. The incident was reported at 7:04 a.m. Estimated loss was valued at $1,200.

 

Vehicle rummaged through

A 2019 white Nissan Altima was reported rummaged through at 8:39 a.m. Monday at 818 Minnie Maddern St. A passenger side window was broken.

