1 arrested for DUI and other reports
Police arrested Chantola Khin, 27, for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and fifth-degree meth possession
Computer reported hacked
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday that a computer had been hacked in Ellendale.
Vehicle stolen in burglary
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday of a burglary at 74305 172nd St., Albert Lea. A white Toyota Sienna was stolen.
Gas drive-off reported
A gas drive-off valued at $27.35 was reported at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday at 309 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday at 2149 Highland Ave.
Vehicles rummaged through
Two vehicles were reported rummaged through at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at 300 N. Tenth Ave. The incidents reportedly happened overnight. Nothing was taken.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.
iPhone stolen
An iPhone 12 was reported stolen at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at 127 N. Second Ave.
