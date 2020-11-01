1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brittney Lea Michelle Ackland, 29, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation after receiving a report of an intoxicated driver at 10:35 a.m. Friday at 70885 Freeborn County Road 46.
3 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Grayden Harland Thompson, 30, for domestic assault at 8:28 p.m. Saturday at 525 Commercial St.
Police arrested Matthew Jose Mendoza, 22, for domestic assault at 11:19 p.m. Saturday at 1020 Swanhill Drive.
Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 55, for domestic abuse no contact order violation, domestic assault and fifth-degree possession at 12:20 a.m. Monday at 621 E. 11th St.
Windows broken out
Police received a report at 8:09 a.m. Friday of windows that were reported broken out of a house at 902 Frank Ave. Damage was estimated at $500.
Fraudulent charges reported
Fraudulent charges were reported on a bank account of an Albert Lea resident at 4:04 p.m. Friday.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 45, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 1:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Margaretha Avenue and East 11th Street.
Police arrested Dylan Anthoni Villerreal, 28, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 5:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Front Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Police arrested Draio Luis Alers, 23, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 1:32 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cardinal Lane and Martin Road.
Thefts reported
Police received a report at 2:26 p.m. Saturday of a theft from a few weeks prior at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Cash was reported stolen out of a dresser drawer at 3:27 p.m. Friday at 212 E. Fifth St.
Police received a report at 3:18 p.m. Sunday of a spare tire that was reported stolen from a vehicle at 1708 Sunset St.
Cars tampered with
Cars were reported tampered with at 5:58 p.m. Saturday at 1201 S. Fourth Ave. A CD player was taken.
Juvenile cited for marijuana
Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 9:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Garden and Martin roads.
Windshield damaged
A windshield was reported damaged at 12:11 p.m. Saturday at 217 S. Second Ave.
