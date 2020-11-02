2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Juan Ortega for threats of violence, false imprisonment, gross misdemeanor damage to property and domestic assault at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday at 72015 315th St. in Hartland.

Albert Lea police arrested Isreal Brigido Villereal, 23, for domestic assault and potential criminal damage after receiving four 911 calls of a possible domestic assault at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday at 221 N. Third Ave.

Theft by check reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft by check at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at 85219 South Island Circle in Hollandale.

Attempted scam reported

Police received a report at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday of an attempted scam at 918 Garfield Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report of a stolen license plate at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at 616 E. 11th St.

Police received a report at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday of someone who had a wallet stolen while at Kwik Trip, 1210 E. Main St.

Property damaged

Police received a report at 11 a.m. Tuesday of destroyed property at 107 N. Broadway.