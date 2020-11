The Albert Lea Armory, 410 Prospect Ave. in Albert Lea, will have COVID-19 testing from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 18-20, Nov. 23-24, Dec. 1-5, Dec. 9-1, Dec. 16-19, Dec. 21-22 and Dec. 28-30. All COVID-19 testing is no cost at Minnesota community testing sites, according to a press release.