Albert Lea business is a finalist for 2021 Good Food Awards

Grandma’s Gourmets announced it is in the running for the 2021 Good Food Awards, according to a press release. There are 16 different food categories within the national contest. Grandma’s Gourmets was announced a finalist in the preserves category with its blueberry lavender spread.

At least 336 crafters from 45 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam were named finalists. Each finalist rose to the top in a blind tasting of 1,926 entries and also passed a rigorous vetting to confirm they met Good Food Awards standards regarding supply chain transparency, environmentally sound agricultural practices, humane animal husbandry and deep community engagement, the release stated.

Grandma’s Gourmets has produced blueberry lavender spread since 2017. The spread is full of blueberries, has a hint of lemon and a touch of lavender. Last year Grandma’s Gourmets only made it to the top 10 in preserves, according to the release.

“It would be awesome for some great news and to be a winner again in preserves,” said company owner Kim Olson in the press release.

She said other finalists from Minnesota are Red Head Creamery, Hobby Farmer Canning Company, Isadore Nuts and Far North Spirits.

“I’m proud of our high-quality products, our team and our growth,” Olson said. “I’d like to see this national win for all of the people involved in the Grandma’s Gourmet story.”