November 13, 2020

Albert Lea High School student Alyvia Talamantes is this week’s standout student. - Provided

Albert Lea High School standout student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Alyvia Talamantes

Age: 13

Parents: Amanda and Jordan Montes

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? 

I attended Sibley Elementary.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher is Mrs. Quisley; she was my  math teacher in seventh grade. She was such a fun teacher to be around; I enjoyed being in her class every day and she truly cared about every student.  She helped me become a better person and become more confident with math.

Favorite book/author:

My favorite book is “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

Volleyball, dance team and track.

What do you want to do after high school?

After high school I want to become a traveling  nurse.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

When mistakes are made, it’s what you learn from it and do differently the next time that matters.

