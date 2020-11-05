Alden-Conger to move to distance learning for whole district after positive COVID-19 test reported at bus company

Alden-Conger Public School announced Thursday all students in grades pre-K through 12th grade will move to distance learning immediately because of a positive COVID-19 test within the district’s bus company.

“All of the bus drivers have been exposed, making them close contacts, which means they cannot transport students home today after school,” the notification to parents stated.

The district’s immediate concern was getting students who ride buses home after school Thursday and said it would be sending out a survey asking parents if they were able to come pick up their child and when they could arrive.

“We are working on finding as many substitute drivers as we can, but that will take time,” the district stated.

It planned to send more information out Thursday afternoon about distance learning plans.

The district had already announced last week it planned to transition sixth through 12th graders in the district to distance learning starting Nov. 10 because of rising COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County.