Alpha Kingstrom, age 99, of Bricelyn, MN, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Parkview Care Center in Wells from natural causes. Private services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN. Burial will be in the Bricelyn Lutheran Cemetery, Seely Twp., Faribault Co., MN, with Pr. Bob Stover officiating. For those who wish to be present at the cemetery for Alpha's burial, please be at Bricelyn Lutheran Cemetery by 12:15 pm. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.

Alpha was born January 20, 1921 in Kiester Twp., Faribault Co., MN, the daughter of Severt and Alpha (Hoverson) Seltun. Following the death of her mother when she was 8 days old, she was raised by her father and maternal grandmother. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a lifelong member of Bricelyn Lutheran Church. She attended the Heitzeg and Sisson school, and was a graduate of Bricelyn High school. In 1938 she married John Kingstrom and together they farmed in Kiester Township and were the parents of 6 children. She was a housewife and homemaker. She worked at Stampers (Swift-Echrich) for many years and was also employed at the Parkview Care Center in Wells for 7 years. Alpha loved her family and she and her husband spent 19 winters in McAllen, TX. They both loved to travel and visited most of the 50 States.

Alpha is survived by her children: Richard Kingstrom of Albert Lea, MN, Judith (Jack) Montour of Fridley, MN, Lois (George) Beaving of Anoka, MN, Donna (Arthur) Lundgren of St. Paul, MN, and Charles Kingstrom of Winnebago, MN; 13 grandchildren: Kenneth (MaChar) Kingstrom of Albert Lea, Aaron (Heidi) Kingstrom of Colorado Springs, CO, Mary (Scott) Hansen of Northwood, IA, Todd Montour of Coon Rapids, MN, Shari Stensrud (Kenny Pieles) of Princeton, MN, Susan Putnam of Ramsey, MN, Sara (Michael) Axrotis of Ramsey, MN, Rachel (Tony) Rainaldo of Cedar, MN, Daniel (Sarah) Beaving of Andover, MN, Donald (Dawn) Lundgren of Stacy, MN, Abbie Bucio of Alexandria, MN Brady Kingstrom of Alexandria, MN; 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Alpha was preceded in death by her parents, husband John of 64 years (2002), an infant twin son, 2 grandsons, Lowell and John, great-granddaughter, April; brothers, Jerry (LoEtta) Seltun, Dale Seltun, and sister Sharon Date; 2 daughters-in-law: Lois Geraldine Kingstrom and Lin Kingstrom.