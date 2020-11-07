April Jeppson: A lot can change in a simple seven days

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

Seven days. A lot can happen in seven days. A week ago my biggest concern was what costume I should wear to work each day. I was blissfully thinking of my parents anniversary and how they made it to 50 years. I was bummed that COVID was altering my traditional Halloween plans, but adjusting and accepting the reality that things are just a bit different this year.

A lot has happened this year. We could be bummed, throw in the towel and hope that 2021 will be better. I’m not built like that, though. I need to find the good. I need to see the blessing or the lesson. There is always a silver lining — even if it takes months or years to see.

This past week has been wild. We had a full moon on Halloween. Then that night we had to set our clocks back. I don’t know about you, but a full moon can really affect my mood. Then you take away my big annual Halloween party. Then you mess with my sleep. Come on world — I can only handle so much in a 24-hour period.

Thankfully, we had two days off before the election. As I’m typing this, there still is no clear winner. I’m sure things will be contested, and people will protest and this will drag on and on and on. I was really hoping that my Facebook would have detoxed itself from the political posts by now, but alas — that was wishful thinking.

I like when people are passionate. I like when my friends’ eyes light up as they talk about the things that ignite their hearts. Hearing them speak about things they care about, seeing them advocate for things that are important to them; it makes my soul happy.

I don’t like name calling or narrow-mindedness. I don’t enjoy listening to my friends openly make fun of others for their varying viewpoints. I really don’t like ultimatums — seeing people post so much ugliness. I know they are trying to prove a point or call out a bad thing, but in reality they are highlighting their own shortcomings. They are only showing me how much hate is in their own heart.

I frequently have to put down my phone. I find myself pausing to take a deep breath. I’m trying to find the good.

I was able to go outside today. For the first time in a while, I wasn’t trapped in a temperature-regulated office all day. I sat down on my front steps and let my head rest on the vinyl siding that envelopes my house. I wasn’t wearing any shoes or socks, and I pulled my pant legs up to expose my calves to the sun. The warmth felt so good on my face and my bare feet. I just closed my eyes and took in the moment.

In that moment I was able to turn down the noise and listen to my creator. I was reminded that kindness is important, perhaps now more than ever. A smile, a thank you, a compliment — I remembered that I was designed to change the world and that I shouldn’t allow the world to change me.

I can’t believe how cold it was just seven days ago. This beautiful weather we’re having — it’s amazing isn’t it?

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.