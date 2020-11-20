Campus notes

Man selected as engineering honorary graduate

Andrew Michael Donovan of Manhattan, Kansas, was selected for membership into the International Construction Honor Society, Sigma Lambda Chi at Kansas State University’s Engineering College. Membership eligibility was based on a minimum grade point average of 3.5; completed hours in the construction management and science program; leadership, character, and involvement in extracurricular activities and experience in the construction industry.

Upon graduation from Hanover High School in 2010, Andrew joined the United States Marine Corps in the infantry division, where he progressed in leadership and served as team leader commanding the vehicle rescue squad, first response rescue team and search and rescue squad. Some of the awards included Proficiency Achievement, Top Physical Fitness Class and Expert Rifleman.

Donovan interned and is employed by Walters-Morgan Construction Inc. of Manhattan as an assistant project manager. He graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan on Nov. 20 with a Bachelor of Science in construction management and science in the Engineering College. He has accepted a position as assistant project manager of MCP Group in Topeka, Kansas.

He is the son of Barbara Donovan of Hanover, Kansas, and Tim Donovan of Hartland. He is the grandson of the late Frank and Geneva Doebele and Leo and Frances Donovan.