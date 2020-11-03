Conference on mental health set

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will have its state conference online from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, according to a press release. Titled “Mental Health in Challenging Times,” the conference will feature three keynote speakers, nine breakout sessions and NAMI’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. This conference’s keynote speakers include Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, “Collaborative Leadership: The Path Forward for an Equitable Mental Health System”; Thomas R. Insel, MD, “Recovery: Give 3P’s a Chance”; and Susan Bartlett Foote, MA, JD, “Minnesota’s Crusade for Forgotten Souls: The Roots of Minnesota’s Pathbreaking Mental Health Advocacy.”

Registration is $10 for members, $20 for non-members and $40 for people seeking 4.5 CEUs. For more state conference details and registration, go to namimn.org or call 651-645-2948.

The afternoon breakouts will include sessions for professionals, individuals living with a mental illness, families who have a loved one living with a mental illness, and more.

The breakout sessions will cover such topics as mental health in agricultural communities, updates on the criminal justice system, understanding the new civil commitment law, telehealth, the new Medicaid House Support Benefit and more.

The 2020 NAMI Minnesota State Conference has been approved for 4.5 CEU hours for social workers by the Minnesota Board of Social Work and is pending approval for LPCs, LPCCs, and LADCs by the Minnesota Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy; LMFTs by the Minnesota Board of Marriage and Family Therapy. This event has been designed to meet the Minnesota Board of Nursing’s continuing education requirements as well as the DHS continuing education requirements for Certified Peer Specialists.

NAMI Minnesota works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, advocacy and support.