Court Dispositions: Nov. 20-25, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Nov. 20

Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 18, 320 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: 2nd degree burglary (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Fees including restitution $2,672. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Local confinement 33 days, credit for time served 33 days. Count 2: Criminal damage to property (misdemeanor). Dismissed.

Kyle Allen Childs, 32, 312 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day; stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 124 days, credit for time served 124 days. Fees including restitution $10,199.59.

Nicholas Joseph Flores, 29, 917 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 4th degree assault – peace officer (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day; stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Fees $130. Home monitor (home detention) within 25 days for indeterminate. Local confinement 95 days, credit for time served 95 days. Count 2: 4th degree assault – peace officer (felony). Dismissed.

Bryan Nicklaus Bell, 18, 320 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: 4th degree assault – intentionally transfers bodily fluids (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation four years. Local confinement 33 days, credit for time served 33 days. Fees $130. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Count 2: 4th degree assault – intentionally transfers bodily fluids (felony). Dismissed.

Shannon Nicole Risnes, 40, 1101 Amelia Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second degree gross misdemeanor DWI test refusal. Local confinement 180 days, stay 177 days for four years, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Third degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor open bottle law; possession. Dismissed. Count 4: Petty misdemeanor speeding – exceed limit 55 mph 82/55. Dismissed.

Cecelia Sophia Hill, 30, 1205 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,080. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law; liability of nonpresent owner. Dismissed.

Nov. 23

Ashton Jade Gardeski, 19, 251 Main St. W. Unit PB431, West Concord. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Timothy Lee Kenndall, 50, 415 Armstrong Boulevard N. Apartment 204, St. James. Count 1: Burglary – 3rd degree – steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Fees $80. Service – dult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.

Miguel Angel Munos, 32, 603 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 21 months, stay for four years. Supervised probation four years. Local confinement 120 days, credit for time served 62 days. Fees $155. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 17 months, stay for four years. Local confinement 120 days, credit for time served 62 days. Supervised probation four years. Count 3: 1st degree criminal damage to property (felony). Dismissed. Count 4: Criminal vehicular operation (gross misdemeanor) Dismissed.

Nov. 24

Elizabeth Reid Peterson, 25, 5221 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Statutory stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement three days, credit for time served three days. Fees $75.

Nov. 25

Jessica Ann Anderson, 43, 617 11 St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Restitution reserved for 60 days. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.

Frederick Walter Kastens, 48, 510 2 Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Restitution reserved for 60 days. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.

Oscar Antonio Ramirez, 20, 340 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Dismissed. Count 2: Give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $380.

Nando Cristales-Paul Sanchez, 20, 209 Ermina Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $260. Count 2: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent – aid and abet. Dismissed.

Cole James Staloch, 20, 69410 327th St., Hartland. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 75/55. Fees $220.

Isaac Myung Ha Kim, 27, 1814 Brookside Circle, Albert Lea. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.