Court Dispositions: Nov. 20-25, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
Nov. 20
Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 18, 320 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: 2nd degree burglary (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Fees including restitution $2,672. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Local confinement 33 days, credit for time served 33 days. Count 2: Criminal damage to property (misdemeanor). Dismissed.
Kyle Allen Childs, 32, 312 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day; stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 124 days, credit for time served 124 days. Fees including restitution $10,199.59.
Nicholas Joseph Flores, 29, 917 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 4th degree assault – peace officer (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day; stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Fees $130. Home monitor (home detention) within 25 days for indeterminate. Local confinement 95 days, credit for time served 95 days. Count 2: 4th degree assault – peace officer (felony). Dismissed.
Bryan Nicklaus Bell, 18, 320 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: 4th degree assault – intentionally transfers bodily fluids (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation four years. Local confinement 33 days, credit for time served 33 days. Fees $130. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Count 2: 4th degree assault – intentionally transfers bodily fluids (felony). Dismissed.
Shannon Nicole Risnes, 40, 1101 Amelia Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second degree gross misdemeanor DWI test refusal. Local confinement 180 days, stay 177 days for four years, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Third degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor open bottle law; possession. Dismissed. Count 4: Petty misdemeanor speeding – exceed limit 55 mph 82/55. Dismissed.
Cecelia Sophia Hill, 30, 1205 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,080. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law; liability of nonpresent owner. Dismissed.
Nov. 23
Ashton Jade Gardeski, 19, 251 Main St. W. Unit PB431, West Concord. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.
Timothy Lee Kenndall, 50, 415 Armstrong Boulevard N. Apartment 204, St. James. Count 1: Burglary – 3rd degree – steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation five years. Fees $80. Service – dult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.
Miguel Angel Munos, 32, 603 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 21 months, stay for four years. Supervised probation four years. Local confinement 120 days, credit for time served 62 days. Fees $155. Service – adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 17 months, stay for four years. Local confinement 120 days, credit for time served 62 days. Supervised probation four years. Count 3: 1st degree criminal damage to property (felony). Dismissed. Count 4: Criminal vehicular operation (gross misdemeanor) Dismissed.
Nov. 24
Elizabeth Reid Peterson, 25, 5221 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Statutory stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement three days, credit for time served three days. Fees $75.
Nov. 25
Jessica Ann Anderson, 43, 617 11 St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Restitution reserved for 60 days. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.
Frederick Walter Kastens, 48, 510 2 Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Restitution reserved for 60 days. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.
Oscar Antonio Ramirez, 20, 340 William St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Dismissed. Count 2: Give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $380.
Nando Cristales-Paul Sanchez, 20, 209 Ermina Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $260. Count 2: Theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent – aid and abet. Dismissed.
Cole James Staloch, 20, 69410 327th St., Hartland. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 75/55. Fees $220.
Isaac Myung Ha Kim, 27, 1814 Brookside Circle, Albert Lea. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
Local company wins Pillar Award
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Minnesota named Granicrete Minnesota in Albert Lea one of its 2020 Pillar... read more