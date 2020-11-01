Daily COVID-19 cases: 17 new cases reported in Freeborn County; county now has over 100 active cases

Freeborn County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and now has over 100 active cases, according to local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s 758 total cases, 104 cases are considered active cases, and five people from the county are hospitalized. One person was removed off the county’s list.

The 17 new cases included the following:

• Three people between 10 and 20

• Six people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Four people in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

Statewide, there were 2,217 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 150,672. Of that number, 129,663 no longer need to be in isolation.

Faribault County reported three new cases and has had 268 cases; Mower County reported 12 new cases and has had 2,572 total cases; Steele County reported eight new cases and has had 845 cases; and Waseca County reported seven new cases and has had 961 total cases.

Across the state, 18 new deaths were reported, including one in Steele County.

That person was between 80 and 84 and is now the fourth death from the county.

Other deaths were in Aitkin, Anoka, Beltrami, Benton, Carver, Hennepin, Nobles, Pennington, Ramsey, Scott, Stearns and Washington counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s, and 13 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There have now been 2,475 total deaths in the state, of which 1,729 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 27,524 new tests were taken Saturday, including 26,539 PCR tests and 985 antigen tests.

There were 488 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 15th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. The death count is the 24th highest in the country overall and the 30th highest per capita at about 45 deaths per 100,000 people. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

