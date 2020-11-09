November 9, 2020

Daily COVID-19 cases: Nearly 4,000 new cases statewide, no new tests reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:22 am Monday, November 9, 2020

After a weekend with 65 new COVID-19 cases, Freeborn County reported no new cases on Monday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county now has 145 active cases out of a total of 903 cases, and six people are presently hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Fifty-one people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 314 total cases

• Mower County: 16 new cases, 1,698 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 1,022 total cases

• Waseca County: one new case, 1,013 total cases

Statewide, there were 3,930 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 184,788. Of that number, more than 35,000 are still considered active cases. More than 1,000 people were hospitalized as of Friday, though new hospitalization numbers have not yet been released from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 19 new deaths from Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Dakota, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Polk, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s, and 14 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,675 deaths, of which, 1,850 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported the number of tests completed Sunday was lower than in most recent days with 26,004 total tests completed, including 25,213 PCR tests and 791 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 345 3 348 7
Anoka 12,588 199 12,787 177
Becker 938 3 941 4
Beltrami 1,259 1 1,260 13
Benton 1,571 34 1,605 22
Big Stone 215 1 216 1
Blue Earth 2,582 0 2,582 7
Brown 584 0 584 5
Carlton 797 78 875 5
Carver 2,378 18 2,396 9
Cass 691 1 692 7
Chippewa 564 2 566 4
Chisago 1,706 22 1,728 2
Clay 3,227 6 3,233 46
Clearwater 214 0 214 2
Cook 36 0 36 0
Cottonwood 395 0 395 0
Crow Wing 1,804 3 1,807 22
Dakota 12,851 95 12,946 148
Dodge 500 0 500 0
Douglas 1,167 6 1,173 11
Faribault 314 0 314 0
Fillmore 359 1 360 0
Freeborn 903 0 903 5
Goodhue 983 1 984 17
Grant 141 0 141 5
Hennepin 43,346 224 43,570 1,023
Houston 358 0 358 2
Hubbard 636 1 637 10
Isanti 894 11 905 9
Itasca 1,086 0 1,086 18
Jackson 272 1 273 1
Kanabec 312 1 313 10
Kandiyohi 2,239 3 2,242 6
Kittson 106 2 108 1
Koochiching 210 0 210 5
Lac qui Parle 186 0 186 3
Lake 180 7 187 0
Lake of the Woods 60 5 65 1
Le Sueur 845 1 846 6
Lincoln 230 1 231 1
Lyon 1,278 2 1,280 6
Mahnomen 156 0 156 3
Marshall 262 2 264 4
Martin 715 0 715 18
McLeod 902 2 904 4
Meeker 528 0 528 4
Mille Lacs 800 6 806 21
Morrison 1,143 10 1,153 12
Mower 1,681 17 1,698 21
Murray 355 0 355 3
Nicollet 963 0 963 20
Nobles 2,619 2 2,621 22
Norman 203 0 203 4
Olmsted 4,230 1 4,231 30
Otter Tail 1,346 2 1,348 9
Pennington 286 2 288 2
Pine 749 14 763 2
Pipestone 451 0 451 17
Polk 1,292 38 1,330 13
Pope 245 0 245 1
Ramsey 17,966 234 18,200 407
Red Lake 115 2 117 2
Redwood 408 1 409 12
Renville 376 7 383 14
Rice 2,169 10 2,179 15
Rock 440 3 443 9
Roseau 492 85 577 1
Scott 4,728 16 4,744 44
Sherburne 2,911 27 2,938 28
Sibley 356 0 356 3
St. Louis 4,424 33 4,457 77
Stearns 8,093 136 8,229 61
Steele 1,021 1 1,022 4
Stevens 255 2 257 1
Swift 311 0 311 3
Todd 1,221 1 1,222 10
Traverse 80 0 80 0
Wabasha 549 2 551 1
Wadena 418 7 425 5
Waseca 1,013 0 1,013 10
Washington 8,583 74 8,657 80
Watonwan 624 0 624 4
Wilkin 200 0 200 4
Winona 1,720 1 1,721 20
Wright 3,861 24 3,885 22
Yellow Medicine 396 4 400 7
Unknown/missing 278 5 283 0
