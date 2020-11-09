Daily COVID-19 cases: Nearly 4,000 new cases statewide, no new tests reported in Freeborn County

After a weekend with 65 new COVID-19 cases, Freeborn County reported no new cases on Monday in the daily update from local and state health officials.

The county now has 145 active cases out of a total of 903 cases, and six people are presently hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Fifty-one people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 314 total cases

• Mower County: 16 new cases, 1,698 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 1,022 total cases

• Waseca County: one new case, 1,013 total cases

Statewide, there were 3,930 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 184,788. Of that number, more than 35,000 are still considered active cases. More than 1,000 people were hospitalized as of Friday, though new hospitalization numbers have not yet been released from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state reported 19 new deaths from Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Dakota, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Polk, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Washington and Wright counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 60s to early 90s, and 14 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,675 deaths, of which, 1,850 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported the number of tests completed Sunday was lower than in most recent days with 26,004 total tests completed, including 25,213 PCR tests and 791 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths