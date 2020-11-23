November 23, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 30 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Monday, November 23, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 6,353 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

The state has now had 276,500 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which almost 50,000 are considered active cases.

The deaths were reported in Aitkin, Benton, Clay, Crow Wing, Hennepin, Itasca, Kandiyohi, Lake, Lyon, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Swift, Washington, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.

The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and eight resided in long-term care facilities.

The state has now had 3,265 total deaths, of which 2,223 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 30 new cases and has now had 1,393 total cases. One person was also added to the county’s list from another county.

Of the total cases, 272 are considered active cases and 16 are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

  • One person between 5 and 9
  • Five people between 10 and 14
  • Four people between 15 and 19
  • Two people in their 20s
  • Three people in their 30s
  • Four people in their 40s
  • Five people in their 50s
  • Three people in their 60s
  • One person in their 70s
  • Two people in their 80s

The following are updates on other area counties:

Faribault County: nine new cases, 475 total cases

Mower County: 37 new cases, 2,367 total cases

Steele County: 35 new cases, 1,675 total cases

Waseca County: 11 new cases, 1,297 total cases

The state department reported 57,015 tests were completed, including 56,081 PCR tests and 934 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 682 7 689 23
Anoka 18,881 843 19,724 213
Becker 1,742 13 1,755 9
Beltrami 1,826 20 1,846 15
Benton 2,543 76 2,619 40
Big Stone 276 1 277 1
Blue Earth 3,729 6 3,735 11
Brown 1,168 7 1,175 10
Carlton 1,393 143 1,536 10
Carver 4,037 60 4,097 12
Cass 1,195 6 1,201 8
Chippewa 765 4 769 7
Chisago 2,752 87 2,839 8
Clay 4,433 18 4,451 55
Clearwater 428 7 435 6
Cook 58 0 58 0
Cottonwood 684 22 706 0
Crow Wing 3,144 17 3,161 30
Dakota 18,914 301 19,215 176
Dodge 785 0 785 0
Douglas 2,162 36 2,198 29
Faribault 475 0 475 0
Fillmore 603 2 605 0
Freeborn 1,391 2 1,393 5
Goodhue 1,769 7 1,776 26
Grant 234 0 234 6
Hennepin 58,211 792 59,003 1,089
Houston 600 15 615 2
Hubbard 960 10 970 22
Isanti 1,576 74 1,650 15
Itasca 1,686 3 1,689 24
Jackson 405 4 409 1
Kanabec 525 4 529 11
Kandiyohi 3,462 20 3,482 15
Kittson 173 12 185 6
Koochiching 330 2 332 5
Lac qui Parle 317 3 320 3
Lake 325 33 358 4
Lake of the Woods 82 5 87 1
Le Sueur 1,310 11 1,321 9
Lincoln 311 3 314 1
Lyon 1,928 9 1,937 11
Mahnomen 248 1 249 4
Marshall 418 9 427 7
Martin 979 3 982 20
McLeod 1,879 8 1,887 9
Meeker 1,074 5 1,079 7
Mille Lacs 1,299 29 1,328 30
Morrison 2,077 39 2,116 21
Mower 2,343 24 2,367 22
Murray 524 4 528 3
Nicollet 1,460 5 1,465 23
Nobles 2,950 10 2,960 28
Norman 308 1 309 6
Olmsted 6,096 5 6,101 30
Otter Tail 2,641 25 2,666 15
Pennington 524 11 535 6
Pine 1,163 29 1,192 6
Pipestone 663 7 670 18
Polk 2,181 105 2,286 21
Pope 481 1 482 0
Ramsey 24,433 555 24,988 472
Red Lake 185 5 190 3
Redwood 775 5 780 18
Renville 682 26 708 18
Rice 3,581 33 3,614 31
Rock 632 11 643 9
Roseau 894 98 992 3
Scott 7,467 71 7,538 54
Sherburne 4,933 192 5,125 39
Sibley 702 7 709 4
St. Louis 7,270 138 7,408 97
Stearns 11,983 283 12,266 89
Steele 1,671 4 1,675 6
Stevens 440 4 444 2
Swift 494 3 497 6
Todd 1,645 8 1,653 12
Traverse 133 0 133 0
Wabasha 909 3 912 1
Wadena 684 16 700 6
Waseca 1,295 2 1,297 10
Washington 12,289 249 12,538 106
Watonwan 774 1 775 4
Wilkin 327 0 327 5
Winona 2,452 9 2,461 28
Wright 6,448 186 6,634 36
Yellow Medicine 543 23 566 11
Unknown/missing 338 5 343 0
