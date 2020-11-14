Daily COVID-19 update: 49 new cases reported in Freeborn County, more than 8,700 statewide

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota again reached new heights Saturday with 8,703 new cases reported.

Freeborn County alone reported 49 new cases, which is a tie for most cases in a single day reported a week earlier. The county has now had 995 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of that number, 160 are considered active cases and seven people from the county are hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Five people between 15 and 19

• Seven people in their 20s

• 12 people in their 30s

• Six people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• 10 people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now had 216,028 total cases reported, and nearly 50,000 of those cases are still considered active cases. As of the end of the week, more than 1,400 people were hospitalized with almost 300 in intensive care.

The state also reported 35 new deaths from 19 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and 27 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,874 total deaths, of which 1,981 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new cases, 354 total cases

• Mower County: 32 new cases, 1,752 total cases

• Steele County: 63 new cases, 1,138 total cases

• Waseca County: 17 new cases; 1,048 total cases

Testing continues to increase with 52,311 new tests completed, of which 51,291 were PCR tests and 1,020 were antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths