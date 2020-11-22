November 23, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 55 new cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:42 am Sunday, November 22, 2020

Freeborn County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as cases across the state continue to rise.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, Freeborn County has now had 1,362 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those cases, 272 are considered active cases, and 15 people are hospitalized. Sixty-eight people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

The new cases include the following:

• Three people between 0 and 4

• Five people between 10 and 14

• Six people between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 20s

• Seven people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• 13 people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Three people in their 70s

• Three people in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 16 new cases, 465 total cases

• Mower County: 72 new cases, 2,328 total cases

• Steele County: 47 new cases, 1,639 total cases

• Waseca County: 38 new cases, 1,287 total cases

Across the state, 7,219 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 270,157.

Of that number, a little more than 50,000 are still considered active cases, and as of Thursday, almost 1,800 people were hospitalized.

Statewide, 40 deaths were reported across 21 counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 30s to over 100, and 22 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has had 3,241 deaths from COVID-19, of which 2,214 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 56,617 tests were completed, including 49,563 PCR tests and 7,054 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 640 7 647 22
Anoka 18,416 795 19,211 213
Becker 1,667 9 1,676 9
Beltrami 1,759 12 1,771 15
Benton 2,489 74 2,563 38
Big Stone 270 1 271 1
Blue Earth 3,664 6 3,670 11
Brown 1,120 6 1,126 10
Carlton 1,349 134 1,483 10
Carver 3,915 58 3,973 12
Cass 1,149 4 1,153 8
Chippewa 740 3 743 7
Chisago 2,696 81 2,777 8
Clay 4,341 18 4,359 54
Clearwater 410 5 415 6
Cook 57 0 57 0
Cottonwood 660 20 680 0
Crow Wing 3,051 16 3,067 29
Dakota 18,455 283 18,738 176
Dodge 777 0 777 0
Douglas 2,087 32 2,119 29
Faribault 465 0 465 0
Fillmore 589 2 591 0
Freeborn 1,360 2 1,362 5
Goodhue 1,724 7 1,731 26
Grant 225 0 225 6
Hennepin 57,175 751 57,926 1,084
Houston 589 12 601 2
Hubbard 918 10 928 22
Isanti 1,524 67 1,591 15
Itasca 1,649 3 1,652 23
Jackson 394 4 398 1
Kanabec 493 4 497 11
Kandiyohi 3,361 15 3,376 13
Kittson 166 12 178 6
Koochiching 326 1 327 5
Lac qui Parle 309 3 312 3
Lake 313 33 346 3
Lake of the Woods 77 5 82 1
Le Sueur 1,278 11 1,289 9
Lincoln 306 2 308 1
Lyon 1,890 8 1,898 10
Mahnomen 239 1 240 4
Marshall 395 9 404 7
Martin 967 3 970 20
McLeod 1,803 5 1,808 9
Meeker 1,007 4 1,011 7
Mille Lacs 1,262 28 1,290 30
Morrison 2,040 35 2,075 21
Mower 2,305 23 2,328 22
Murray 514 3 517 3
Nicollet 1,440 5 1,445 23
Nobles 2,929 9 2,938 28
Norman 299 1 300 6
Olmsted 6,042 5 6,047 30
Otter Tail 2,494 20 2,514 15
Pennington 496 11 507 6
Pine 1,133 29 1,162 5
Pipestone 650 6 656 18
Polk 2,120 102 2,222 21
Pope 462 0 462 0
Ramsey 23,992 536 24,528 470
Red Lake 179 4 183 3
Redwood 747 4 751 18
Renville 664 24 688 18
Rice 3,471 32 3,503 31
Rock 614 11 625 9
Roseau 846 98 944 3
Scott 7,292 64 7,356 54
Sherburne 4,811 184 4,995 38
Sibley 677 7 684 4
St. Louis 6,988 134 7,122 97
Stearns 11,734 269 12,003 89
Steele 1,636 3 1,639 6
Stevens 431 3 434 2
Swift 481 2 483 5
Todd 1,607 7 1,614 12
Traverse 119 0 119 0
Wabasha 893 3 896 1
Wadena 657 13 670 6
Waseca 1,285 2 1,287 10
Washington 12,110 241 12,351 104
Watonwan 759 1 760 4
Wilkin 317 0 317 5
Winona 2,401 8 2,409 28
Wright 6,292 169 6,461 35
Yellow Medicine 533 20 553 10
Unknown/missing 521 6 527 0
