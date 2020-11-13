Daily COVID-19 update: COVID surge continues across the state

Minnesota’s surge in COVID-19 cases continued Friday with 5,552 new cases and 46 deaths reported.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it has been the deadliest week thus far during the pandemic and that new cases have doubled in the last week.

The state has now had 207,339 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which more than 45,000 cases are still considered active and 1,424 people are hospitalized, including 293 in intensive care.

The number of deaths on Friday was the second highest in a single day that the state has seen since the pandemic started. Deaths were reported in 29 counties, including one person in their early 20s with no preexisting conditions. All of the remaining deaths were people in their 50s or older. Thirty-three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 2,839 deaths, of which 1,954 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state has had nearly 250 COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days.

He encouraged people to wear face masks, social distance and wash their hands to prevent further spread.

“If we’re going to beat this thing, now is the time,” he said.

While he said another complete shutdown was not likely, more mitigation and changes may need to happen in the coming weeks.

Dr. Michael Olsterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota who has been called to serve on President-Elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, encouraged people to find alternative ways to celebrate the upcoming holidays and said he has heard far too many cases of young people coming home to be with their families for special celebrations, unknowingly transmitting the virus, and then a few weeks later one of their loved ones has died.

“The ultimate love for your family is to protect them, however you need to do that,” he said.

Olsterholm said four weeks ago, he made a statement that the country was entering the darkest days fo the pandemic. The country is in a period of exponential case growth, and there could easily be well into the mid- to high 200,000 new cases a day nationwide if there aren’t changes made.

He said the next eight to 10 weeks will define the pandemic and asked Minnesotans to do their part through the first quarter of next year when he believes there will be safe and effective vaccines available.

Local cases

Freeborn County Public Health reported two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the county’s total cases to 956.

The county health department stated the new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 60s. There are now 131 active cases in the county. Seven people are presently hospitalized, and 59 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Faribault County had seven new cases, increasing its total to 341; Mower County had seven and has had 1,720; Steele County had 18 and has had 1,074 total cases; and Waseca County had seven new cases and has had 1,031 total cases.

The state reported its highest number of tests completed in a single day with 51,241 tests completed, including 48,915 PCR tests and 2,326 antigen tests.

Officials said even with the increases in test volumes, cases are going up faster than testing.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate increased from 9.8% a week ago to 13.1% this week.

Freeborn County’s positivity rate was listed at 5% in the Department of Health’s weekly report.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths