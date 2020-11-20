November 20, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County has its highest week of new case growth during pandemic

By Staff Reports

Published 11:56 am Friday, November 20, 2020

Freeborn County is seeing its highest case growth during the entire COVID-19 pandemic this week with 286 new cases reported since Sunday, including 45 new cases on Friday.

The county has now had 1,279 total cases, of which 268 are considered active cases and 11 are currently hospitalized. Sixty-four people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• Three people between 5 and 9

• Two people between 10 and 14

• Seven people in their 20s

• 10 people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Eight people in their 50s

• Seven people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

Large increases are also being seen in neighboring counties.

On Friday, Faribault County reported 15 new cases and has now had 444 total cases; Mower County reported 68 new cases and has had 2,228 cases; Steele County had 61 new cases and has had 1,543 total cases; and Waseca County had 24 new cases and has had 1,223 total cases.

Statewide, 6,812 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 256,700. Of that number, more than 54,000 are considered active cases.

As of mid-week, 1,751 people were hospitalized, including 367 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state also reported 68 new deaths from 31 counties. Aside from two people who were in their 40s from Hennepin County and two in their 50s from Ramsey and Stearns counties, the remainder were 60 or older.

Forty-four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 24 lived in private residences.

The state has now had 3,150 cumulative deaths, including 2,159 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The health department stated 58,622 new tests were completed, including 54,228 PCR tests and 4,394 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 588 6 594 19
Anoka 17,591 705 18,296 208
Becker 1,550 7 1,557 8
Beltrami 1,688 8 1,696 15
Benton 2,386 63 2,449 36
Big Stone 259 1 260 1
Blue Earth 3,521 4 3,525 11
Brown 1,020 4 1,024 10
Carlton 1,227 123 1,350 9
Carver 3,666 48 3,714 10
Cass 1,092 2 1,094 8
Chippewa 702 2 704 7
Chisago 2,552 72 2,624 7
Clay 4,127 17 4,144 52
Clearwater 392 4 396 5
Cook 54 0 54 0
Cottonwood 593 8 601 0
Crow Wing 2,897 11 2,908 28
Dakota 17,532 255 17,787 172
Dodge 741 0 741 0
Douglas 1,942 22 1,964 26
Faribault 444 0 444 1
Fillmore 555 2 557 0
Freeborn 1,278 1 1,279 5
Goodhue 1,618 5 1,623 25
Grant 205 0 205 6
Hennepin 55,097 624 55,721 1,075
Houston 558 9 567 2
Hubbard 864 3 867 19
Isanti 1,438 64 1,502 12
Itasca 1,564 2 1,566 22
Jackson 370 3 373 1
Kanabec 472 3 475 11
Kandiyohi 3,168 9 3,177 12
Kittson 149 8 157 4
Koochiching 307 1 308 5
Lac qui Parle 292 3 295 3
Lake 284 20 304 3
Lake of the Woods 73 5 78 1
Le Sueur 1,201 8 1,209 9
Lincoln 285 1 286 1
Lyon 1,741 6 1,747 10
Mahnomen 218 1 219 4
Marshall 368 7 375 7
Martin 912 1 913 20
McLeod 1,630 4 1,634 9
Meeker 922 4 926 7
Mille Lacs 1,175 26 1,201 30
Morrison 1,905 29 1,934 20
Mower 2,205 23 2,228 22
Murray 495 1 496 3
Nicollet 1,358 3 1,361 22
Nobles 2,882 5 2,887 27
Norman 284 1 285 6
Olmsted 5,797 3 5,800 30
Otter Tail 2,316 12 2,328 15
Pennington 455 11 466 4
Pine 1,033 22 1,055 5
Pipestone 606 6 612 17
Polk 1,928 93 2,021 21
Pope 434 0 434 0
Ramsey 23,139 484 23,623 457
Red Lake 164 3 167 3
Redwood 685 2 687 17
Renville 603 17 620 17
Rice 3,328 30 3,358 28
Rock 573 10 583 9
Roseau 778 96 874 2
Scott 6,832 52 6,884 52
Sherburne 4,583 151 4,734 38
Sibley 626 6 632 4
St. Louis 6,647 119 6,766 90
Stearns 11,345 248 11,593 84
Steele 1,541 2 1,543 6
Stevens 399 3 402 1
Swift 456 1 457 5
Todd 1,548 6 1,554 12
Traverse 114 0 114 0
Wabasha 832 3 835 1
Wadena 628 10 638 6
Waseca 1,222 1 1,223 10
Washington 11,547 209 11,756 102
Watonwan 744 0 744 4
Wilkin 299 0 299 5
Winona 2,331 3 2,334 26
Wright 5,928 118 6,046 34
Yellow Medicine 493 15 508 8
Unknown/missing 325 4 329 1
