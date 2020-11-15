November 15, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 112 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:45 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020

Freeborn County broke its record for new cases reported in a single day on Sunday by more than double, according to local and state health officials.

The county had 112 new lab-confirmed cases, pushing the cumulative total to 1,107. Of that number, 241 are considered active cases, and seven people are hospitalized.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the number of cases is so high because there was a delay in the process of cases being put on the county’s list.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 8

• 11 people between 10 and 14

• 13 between 15 and 19

• 15 in their 20s

• 18 in their 30s

• 17 in their 40s

• 19 in their 50s

• 10 in their 60s

• Four in their 70s

• Three in their 80s

• One in their 90s

The county department stated 59 people have been hospitalized thus far in the pandemic, and no new deaths have been reported.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 7,559 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative total to 223,581, of which more than 50,000 are still considered active cases. As of the end of the week, more than 1,400 people were hospitalized with almost 300 in intensive care.

The state also reported 31 new deaths from 20 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to over 100, and 18 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. One person lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 2,905 total deaths, of which 1,999 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 29 new cases, 383 total cases

• Mower County: 179 new cases, 1,931 total cases

• Steele County: 178 new cases, 1,318 total cases

• Waseca County: 69 new cases; 1,115 total cases

Testing continues to increase with 63,593 new tests completed, of which 60,398 were PCR tests and 3,195 were antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 487 3 490 13
Anoka 15,460 496 15,956 189
Becker 1,303 5 1,308 4
Beltrami 1,517 2 1,519 13
Benton 1,981 42 2,023 32
Big Stone 235 1 236 1
Blue Earth 3,094 3 3,097 10
Brown 794 1 795 5
Carlton 1,029 101 1,130 8
Carver 3,040 32 3,072 9
Cass 920 2 922 8
Chippewa 646 2 648 7
Chisago 2,222 51 2,273 4
Clay 3,762 11 3,773 50
Clearwater 315 0 315 3
Cook 43 0 43 0
Cottonwood 509 1 510 0
Crow Wing 2,418 4 2,422 25
Dakota 15,385 171 15,556 159
Dodge 638 1 639 0
Douglas 1,644 9 1,653 18
Faribault 383 0 383 0
Fillmore 476 1 477 0
Freeborn 1,107 0 1,107 5
Goodhue 1,295 3 1,298 20
Grant 177 0 177 5
Hennepin 49,955 397 50,352 1,044
Houston 479 3 482 2
Hubbard 770 2 772 15
Isanti 1,194 45 1,239 10
Itasca 1,329 0 1,329 19
Jackson 325 1 326 1
Kanabec 417 2 419 11
Kandiyohi 2,693 5 2,698 9
Kittson 129 3 132 1
Koochiching 263 1 264 5
Lac qui Parle 240 0 240 3
Lake 225 8 233 1
Lake of the Woods 66 5 71 1
Le Sueur 1,040 1 1,041 7
Lincoln 261 1 262 1
Lyon 1,546 2 1,548 8
Mahnomen 182 0 182 3
Marshall 307 3 310 6
Martin 817 0 817 19
McLeod 1,259 2 1,261 6
Meeker 725 2 727 5
Mille Lacs 1,025 14 1,039 27
Morrison 1,370 14 1,384 16
Mower 1,914 17 1,931 21
Murray 435 1 436 3
Nicollet 1,161 1 1,162 21
Nobles 2,777 2 2,779 25
Norman 248 0 248 5
Olmsted 5,140 1 5,141 30
Otter Tail 1,906 5 1,911 12
Pennington 383 5 388 4
Pine 892 19 911 5
Pipestone 545 0 545 17
Polk 1,640 57 1,697 17
Pope 361 0 361 0
Ramsey 20,788 354 21,142 430
Red Lake 142 2 144 3
Redwood 533 2 535 15
Renville 492 9 501 14
Rice 2,741 17 2,758 25
Rock 505 4 509 9
Roseau 609 93 702 1
Scott 5,867 30 5,897 49
Sherburne 3,828 84 3,912 31
Sibley 482 1 483 3
St. Louis 5,475 45 5,520 84
Stearns 9,694 189 9,883 74
Steele 1,317 1 1,318 5
Stevens 350 2 352 1
Swift 384 0 384 4
Todd 1,403 2 1,405 12
Traverse 102 0 102 0
Wabasha 684 2 686 1
Wadena 511 8 519 6
Waseca 1,115 0 1,115 10
Washington 10,238 152 10,390 95
Watonwan 677 0 677 4
Wilkin 256 0 256 4
Winona 2,055 1 2,056 22
Wright 4,973 52 5,025 27
Yellow Medicine 454 4 458 8
Unknown/missing 386 6 392 0
