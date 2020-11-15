Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 112 new cases

Freeborn County broke its record for new cases reported in a single day on Sunday by more than double, according to local and state health officials.

The county had 112 new lab-confirmed cases, pushing the cumulative total to 1,107. Of that number, 241 are considered active cases, and seven people are hospitalized.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the number of cases is so high because there was a delay in the process of cases being put on the county’s list.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 8

• 11 people between 10 and 14

• 13 between 15 and 19

• 15 in their 20s

• 18 in their 30s

• 17 in their 40s

• 19 in their 50s

• 10 in their 60s

• Four in their 70s

• Three in their 80s

• One in their 90s

The county department stated 59 people have been hospitalized thus far in the pandemic, and no new deaths have been reported.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state had 7,559 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative total to 223,581, of which more than 50,000 are still considered active cases. As of the end of the week, more than 1,400 people were hospitalized with almost 300 in intensive care.

The state also reported 31 new deaths from 20 counties. The people who died ranged in age from early 50s to over 100, and 18 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. One person lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 2,905 total deaths, of which 1,999 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 29 new cases, 383 total cases

• Mower County: 179 new cases, 1,931 total cases

• Steele County: 178 new cases, 1,318 total cases

• Waseca County: 69 new cases; 1,115 total cases

Testing continues to increase with 63,593 new tests completed, of which 60,398 were PCR tests and 3,195 were antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths