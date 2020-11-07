Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Freeborn County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing the active cases in the county to 163.

The county now has had 888 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, and currently has six people hospitalized. Fifty-one people from the county have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The following is a breakdown of the new cases:

• one unknown age range

• one under 10

• 18 between 10 and 20

• six in their 20s

• five in their 30s

• five in their 40s

• eight in their 50s

• five in their 60s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new cases, 307 total cases

• Mower County: 30 new cases, 1,677 total cases

• Steele County: 48 new cases, 1,004 total cases

• Waseca County: 10 new cases, 1,004 total cases

Statewide, there were 4,647 new cases reported across Minnesota, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 174,954. Of that number, more than 30,000 are considered active cases.

The state also reported 34 new deaths in Anoka, Benton, Clearwater, Dakota, Douglas, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Swift, Todd, Washington and Wright counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s, and 18 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There have now been 2,625 deaths in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic, of which 1,818 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 44,738 new tests were completed Friday, including 42,981 PCR tests and 1,757 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths