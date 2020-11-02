November 3, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports another 18 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Monday, November 2, 2020

Freeborn County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — its third day in a row with double digit increases in new cases.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the county has now had 776 total cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county now has 100 active cases, and five people are hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

• Five people in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

No information was available about the 18th person.

Faribault County reported six new cases and has had 273 cases; Mower County reported 24 new cases and has had 1,595 cases; Steele County reported 12 new cases and has now had 857 cases; and Waseca County reported five new cases and has had 965 total cases.

Statewide, there were 2,954 total cases, increasing the cumulative case total to 153,620. Of that number, 132,125 no longer need to be in isolation, according to the state health department.  State health officials said there are 748 hospitalizations, including 182 in intensive care.

The state reported nine new deaths in Aitkin, Benton, Carver, Clay, Goodhue, Hennepin, Pine and Ramsey counties. The people who died ranged in age from 55 to 99 years old, and five lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,484 cumulative deaths, of which 1,734 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 37,429 total tests were conducted Sunday, including 1,283 antigen tests and 36,146 PCR tests.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state’s test positivity rate for data through Oct. 24 was 8.1%.

 

Percent of tests positive by county of residence

• Faribault County: 3.8%

• Freeborn County: 4.4%

• Mower County: 5.7%

• Steele County: 4.5%

• Waseca County: 4.8%

— Information from the Minnesota Department of Health as of Oct. 29. Information is updated weekly.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 242 2 244 4
Anoka 10,201 45 10,246 159
Becker 719 2 721 4
Beltrami 1,023 1 1,024 11
Benton 1,142 18 1,160 15
Big Stone 181 0 181 1
Blue Earth 2,219 0 2,219 7
Brown 404 0 404 3
Carlton 559 46 605 2
Carver 1,999 11 2,010 9
Cass 485 0 485 5
Chippewa 503 1 504 3
Chisago 1,351 5 1,356 2
Clay 2,712 0 2,712 46
Clearwater 163 0 163 1
Cook 25 0 25 0
Cottonwood 321 0 321 0
Crow Wing 1,330 1 1,331 22
Dakota 10,893 40 10,933 139
Dodge 443 0 443 0
Douglas 889 1 890 4
Faribault 272 1 273 0
Fillmore 311 1 312 0
Freeborn 776 0 776 5
Goodhue 756 1 757 12
Grant 113 0 113 5
Hennepin 37,395 118 37,513 1,004
Houston 262 0 262 2
Hubbard 517 1 518 5
Isanti 664 1 665 7
Itasca 878 0 878 17
Jackson 241 0 241 1
Kanabec 251 1 252 10
Kandiyohi 1,966 1 1,967 5
Kittson 70 0 70 0
Koochiching 185 0 185 5
Lac qui Parle 155 0 155 3
Lake 139 6 145 0
Lake of the Woods 51 2 53 1
Le Sueur 711 1 712 6
Lincoln 209 1 210 0
Lyon 1,082 2 1,084 6
Mahnomen 141 0 141 2
Marshall 193 0 193 1
Martin 655 0 655 18
McLeod 677 1 678 4
Meeker 391 0 391 3
Mille Lacs 506 4 510 20
Morrison 927 9 936 9
Mower 1,577 18 1,595 19
Murray 318 0 318 3
Nicollet 810 0 810 18
Nobles 2,448 2 2,450 19
Norman 151 0 151 0
Olmsted 3,685 1 3,686 30
Otter Tail 1,056 2 1,058 8
Pennington 237 1 238 2
Pine 623 3 626 1
Pipestone 393 0 393 17
Polk 991 19 1,010 5
Pope 184 0 184 0
Ramsey 15,429 118 15,547 384
Red Lake 91 1 92 2
Redwood 329 0 329 12
Renville 304 6 310 13
Rice 1,790 8 1,798 12
Rock 399 2 401 6
Roseau 374 31 405 0
Scott 3,908 10 3,918 37
Sherburne 2,052 12 2,064 24
Sibley 290 0 290 3
St. Louis 3,518 20 3,538 75
Stearns 6,719 59 6,778 53
Steele 857 0 857 4
Stevens 207 2 209 1
Swift 252 0 252 2
Todd 1,003 1 1,004 7
Traverse 63 0 63 0
Wabasha 454 0 454 1
Wadena 301 7 308 3
Waseca 965 0 965 10
Washington 7,071 21 7,092 75
Watonwan 596 0 596 4
Wilkin 154 0 154 4
Winona 1,433 0 1,433 19
Wright 3,039 11 3,050 16
Yellow Medicine 336 3 339 7
Unknown/missing 229 4 233 0
