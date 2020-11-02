Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports another 18 cases

Freeborn County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — its third day in a row with double digit increases in new cases.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the county has now had 776 total cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the county now has 100 active cases, and five people are hospitalized.

The new cases included the following:

• Five people in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• One person in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

No information was available about the 18th person.

Faribault County reported six new cases and has had 273 cases; Mower County reported 24 new cases and has had 1,595 cases; Steele County reported 12 new cases and has now had 857 cases; and Waseca County reported five new cases and has had 965 total cases.

Statewide, there were 2,954 total cases, increasing the cumulative case total to 153,620. Of that number, 132,125 no longer need to be in isolation, according to the state health department. State health officials said there are 748 hospitalizations, including 182 in intensive care.

The state reported nine new deaths in Aitkin, Benton, Carver, Clay, Goodhue, Hennepin, Pine and Ramsey counties. The people who died ranged in age from 55 to 99 years old, and five lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,484 cumulative deaths, of which 1,734 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 37,429 total tests were conducted Sunday, including 1,283 antigen tests and 36,146 PCR tests.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state’s test positivity rate for data through Oct. 24 was 8.1%.

Percent of tests positive by county of residence

• Faribault County: 3.8%

• Freeborn County: 4.4%

• Mower County: 5.7%

• Steele County: 4.5%

• Waseca County: 4.8%

— Information from the Minnesota Department of Health as of Oct. 29. Information is updated weekly.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths