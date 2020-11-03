November 3, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record with nearly 3,500 new cases; Mower County reports 20th death

By Staff Reports

Published 11:29 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Minnesota on Tuesday reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases thus far in the pandemic with 3,483 new cases. The positivity rate for tests also increased to 9%, an unwelcome sign that the disease is spreading rapidly in the state.

It’s just not one or two big events that have caused cases to rise rapidly, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

“It’s the happy hour at the end of the long week with just a couple friends or brunch on the weekend with maybe a few cousins … It’s the weddings,” Malcolm said. “Everybody really tries hard during the ceremony to comply with the safety guidance and much of the reception, but as the night wears on, people start letting their guards down.”

The state has investigated 172 bar or restaurant outbreaks and identified 92 that likely generated seven or more infections. Eighty-two weddings have been linked to 756 infections.

The state has now had 157,096 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 134,227 no longer need to be in isolation. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 852 people were hospitalized, including 197 in intensive care.

The state also reported 15 new deaths, including one in Mower County of a person between 85 and 89 years old. The death is the 20th for the county.

Other people who died were in Anoka, Carlton, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, Hennepin, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Nobles, Polk and Wadena counties. Seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and eight lived in private residences. The people who died ranged in age from 55 to over 100.

The state has now had 2,499 cumulative deaths, of which 1,741 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported five new COVID-19 cases and has now had 780 cases, as one person was removed from the county’s list.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated 92 are considered active cases, and five people from the county are presently hospitalized.

The new cases included two people between 10 and 20, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Faribault County reported five new cases and has now had 277 total cases; Mower County had one new case and has had 1,597 total cases; Steele County had 15 new cases and has had 871 cases; and Waseca County had five new cases and has had 967 total cases.

 — The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 247 2 249 4
Anoka 10,451 63 10,514 161
Becker 739 2 741 4
Beltrami 1,033 1 1,034 11
Benton 1,191 20 1,211 15
Big Stone 187 0 187 1
Blue Earth 2,254 0 2,254 7
Brown 422 0 422 3
Carlton 582 47 629 3
Carver 2,045 11 2,056 9
Cass 507 0 507 5
Chippewa 506 1 507 3
Chisago 1,393 12 1,405 2
Clay 2,762 0 2,762 46
Clearwater 167 0 167 1
Cook 27 0 27 0
Cottonwood 329 0 329 0
Crow Wing 1,397 2 1,399 22
Dakota 11,141 43 11,184 141
Dodge 450 0 450 0
Douglas 898 1 899 5
Faribault 277 0 277 0
Fillmore 310 1 311 0
Freeborn 780 0 780 5
Goodhue 796 1 797 13
Grant 118 0 118 5
Hennepin 38,141 131 38,272 1,006
Houston 269 0 269 2
Hubbard 534 1 535 5
Isanti 687 2 689 7
Itasca 896 0 896 17
Jackson 248 0 248 1
Kanabec 257 1 258 10
Kandiyohi 1,987 1 1,988 5
Kittson 78 0 78 0
Koochiching 187 0 187 5
Lac qui Parle 158 0 158 3
Lake 145 6 151 0
Lake of the Woods 53 2 55 1
Le Sueur 721 1 722 6
Lincoln 211 1 212 0
Lyon 1,098 2 1,100 6
Mahnomen 140 0 140 2
Marshall 204 0 204 1
Martin 659 0 659 18
McLeod 698 1 699 4
Meeker 398 0 398 4
Mille Lacs 534 4 538 21
Morrison 964 10 974 9
Mower 1,579 18 1,597 20
Murray 321 0 321 3
Nicollet 829 0 829 18
Nobles 2,473 2 2,475 20
Norman 155 0 155 0
Olmsted 3,734 1 3,735 30
Otter Tail 1,078 2 1,080 8
Pennington 239 1 240 2
Pine 636 7 643 1
Pipestone 397 0 397 17
Polk 1,046 24 1,070 6
Pope 187 0 187 0
Ramsey 15,725 128 15,853 384
Red Lake 94 1 95 2
Redwood 340 0 340 12
Renville 312 7 319 13
Rice 1,814 9 1,823 12
Rock 399 3 402 6
Roseau 376 36 412 0
Scott 4,002 11 4,013 37
Sherburne 2,126 14 2,140 24
Sibley 295 0 295 3
St. Louis 3,598 20 3,618 75
Stearns 6,871 75 6,946 53
Steele 874 0 874 4
Stevens 209 2 211 1
Swift 256 0 256 2
Todd 1,022 1 1,023 7
Traverse 63 0 63 0
Wabasha 459 0 459 1
Wadena 311 7 318 4
Waseca 967 0 967 10
Washington 7,316 24 7,340 75
Watonwan 602 0 602 4
Wilkin 155 0 155 4
Winona 1,463 0 1,463 19
Wright 3,133 12 3,145 16
Yellow Medicine 342 3 345 7
Unknown/missing 239 5 244 0
