Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota passes 300,000 total cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:30 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

More than 300,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Minnesota since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials said Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a combined 9,040 new cases on Thursday and Friday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 304,023. Of that number, more than 46,000 cases were still considered active. As of Wednesday, 1,785 people were hospitalized, including 386 in intensive care.

Forty-five new deaths were reported, including one person in their early 80s in Steele County. The deaths came from 26 counties and included people ranging in age from their early 60s to late 90s.

Twenty-three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 3,521 total deaths, including 2,378 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 32 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing its total to 1,512 total cases. One person was added from another county.

Of the total cases, 228 are considered active, and 23 people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Seventy-six people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person ages 0 to 4

• Two people ages 5 to 9

• Two people ages 10 to 14

• Four people ages 15 to 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Seven people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 90s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 542 total cases

• Mower County: 87 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,574 total cases

• Steele County: 81 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,913 total cases

• Waseca County: 20 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,378 total cases

The state reported 36,601 new tests were completed Friday, including 35,956 PCR tests and 645 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 749 6 755 29
Anoka 20,515 1,011 21,526 225
Becker 1,980 18 1,998 15
Beltrami 2,097 22 2,119 17
Benton 2,854 79 2,933 48
Big Stone 306 1 307 2
Blue Earth 4,043 9 4,052 14
Brown 1,353 11 1,364 15
Carlton 1,606 171 1,777 15
Carver 4,479 80 4,559 13
Cass 1,377 9 1,386 10
Chippewa 848 4 852 7
Chisago 2,946 98 3,044 10
Clay 4,816 23 4,839 56
Clearwater 499 6 505 8
Cook 66 0 66 0
Cottonwood 804 29 833 3
Crow Wing 3,503 31 3,534 31
Dakota 20,899 369 21,268 190
Dodge 838 0 838 0
Douglas 2,451 56 2,507 35
Faribault 541 1 542 2
Fillmore 673 4 677 0
Freeborn 1,505 7 1,512 5
Goodhue 1,957 10 1,967 28
Grant 271 1 272 6
Hennepin 63,156 986 64,142 1,113
Houston 664 21 685 4
Hubbard 1,109 10 1,119 24
Isanti 1,765 84 1,849 17
Itasca 1,851 4 1,855 23
Jackson 478 6 484 1
Kanabec 590 6 596 13
Kandiyohi 3,941 27 3,968 21
Kittson 198 15 213 8
Koochiching 380 5 385 5
Lac qui Parle 358 3 361 3
Lake 372 34 406 6
Lake of the Woods 90 5 95 1
Le Sueur 1,437 12 1,449 11
Lincoln 348 3 351 1
Lyon 2,125 9 2,134 11
Mahnomen 289 1 290 4
Marshall 466 9 475 8
Martin 1,109 3 1,112 20
McLeod 2,039 11 2,050 11
Meeker 1,226 13 1,239 8
Mille Lacs 1,467 32 1,499 31
Morrison 2,225 55 2,280 29
Mower 2,547 27 2,574 23
Murray 573 5 578 3
Nicollet 1,582 5 1,587 25
Nobles 3,035 14 3,049 29
Norman 340 1 341 7
Olmsted 6,531 4 6,535 34
Otter Tail 2,973 32 3,005 22
Pennington 612 15 627 7
Pine 1,272 41 1,313 8
Pipestone 702 8 710 18
Polk 2,371 118 2,489 23
Pope 526 2 528 1
Ramsey 26,422 637 27,059 502
Red Lake 199 6 205 3
Redwood 908 8 916 19
Renville 791 40 831 24
Rice 3,994 37 4,031 36
Rock 745 11 756 9
Roseau 1,042 103 1,145 4
Scott 8,113 88 8,201 54
Sherburne 5,453 256 5,709 41
Sibley 764 8 772 4
St. Louis 8,238 195 8,433 108
Stearns 13,199 325 13,524 108
Steele 1,907 6 1,913 7
Stevens 501 5 506 3
Swift 567 8 575 8
Todd 1,777 7 1,784 13
Traverse 146 0 146 1
Wabasha 1,025 5 1,030 1
Wadena 754 19 773 6
Waseca 1,375 3 1,378 11
Washington 13,227 302 13,529 113
Watonwan 831 2 833 4
Wilkin 371 0 371 5
Winona 2,723 14 2,737 30
Wright 7,168 293 7,461 39
Yellow Medicine 607 26 633 11
Unknown/missing 358 9 367 0
