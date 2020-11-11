November 11, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:20 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported a a single-day record of 56 COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths came from 27 counties across the state, including one person in Steele County who was between 85 and 89 years old. The people who died statewide ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and 38 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,754 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,898 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The prior record for deaths in a single day was 36 on Friday.

The state also reported 4,900 new cases, increasing the cumulative cases to 194,570. Of the total cases, more than 37,000 are considered active cases, and 1,299 people are hospitalized, including 282 in intensive care.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from just under 7% on Oct. 27 to nearly 13% on Tuesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The numbers came a day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz warned residents that the state is approaching the worst phase of the pandemic and that conditions will get dramatically worse unless people start changing their behavior. He said it won’t be unusual for people to open their newspapers and see 50 to 60 new deaths.

“This is just inevitable if we do not change our behaviors and take some mitigation efforts, this will continue to spike.” Walz said.

The governor on Tuesday announced new restrictions aimed at slowing the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. Bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 p.m., but can still offer takeout and delivery, and attendance at weddings, funerals and social gatherings will be limited.

Freeborn County on Wednesday reported 23 new lab-confirmed cases, and one person was added from another county, increasing the county’s total count to 925, according to the Freeborn County PublIc Health Department.

The following is information about the 23 new cases:

• Two under 10

• Five between 10 and 20

• Two in their 20s

• Three in their 30s

• Two in their 40s

• Three in their 50s

• Six in their 60s

The county health department stated there are now 141 active cases in the county, and six people are currently hospitalized. Fifty-five people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

As of Nov. 5, the county’s positivity rate was 4.6%.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new cases, 329 total cases

• Mower County: one new case, 1,704 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 1,031 total cases

• Waseca County: one new case, 1,017 total cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 34,044 new tests were completed, including 33,981 PCR tests and 64 antigen tests.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 383 2 385 8
Anoka 13,453 236 13,689 183
Becker 1,061 3 1,064 4
Beltrami 1,330 1 1,331 13
Benton 1,661 35 1,696 23
Big Stone 216 1 217 1
Blue Earth 2,677 1 2,678 8
Brown 624 1 625 5
Carlton 857 80 937 7
Carver 2,517 21 2,538 9
Cass 752 2 754 7
Chippewa 598 2 600 6
Chisago 1,876 23 1,899 2
Clay 3,350 6 3,356 48
Clearwater 228 0 228 2
Cook 36 0 36 0
Cottonwood 406 0 406 0
Crow Wing 2,008 2 2,010 23
Dakota 13,522 112 13,634 152
Dodge 510 0 510 0
Douglas 1,327 7 1,334 13
Faribault 329 0 329 0
Fillmore 378 1 379 0
Freeborn 925 0 925 5
Goodhue 1,017 1 1,018 17
Grant 147 0 147 5
Hennepin 45,125 247 45,372 1,030
Houston 394 0 394 2
Hubbard 676 1 677 11
Isanti 987 11 998 10
Itasca 1,164 0 1,164 18
Jackson 282 1 283 1
Kanabec 353 1 354 11
Kandiyohi 2,347 4 2,351 8
Kittson 114 2 116 1
Koochiching 228 1 229 5
Lac qui Parle 196 0 196 3
Lake 185 7 192 0
Lake of the Woods 60 4 64 1
Le Sueur 879 1 880 6
Lincoln 239 1 240 1
Lyon 1,348 2 1,350 6
Mahnomen 161 0 161 3
Marshall 276 2 278 5
Martin 735 0 735 19
McLeod 993 2 995 5
Meeker 576 0 576 4
Mille Lacs 872 6 878 21
Morrison 1,196 11 1,207 13
Mower 1,687 17 1,704 21
Murray 375 0 375 3
Nicollet 1,011 0 1,011 20
Nobles 2,659 2 2,661 24
Norman 217 0 217 5
Olmsted 4,332 1 4,333 30
Otter Tail 1,544 3 1,547 9
Pennington 310 2 312 2
Pine 797 14 811 3
Pipestone 476 0 476 17
Polk 1,438 43 1,481 14
Pope 274 0 274 1
Ramsey 18,720 249 18,969 419
Red Lake 121 2 123 3
Redwood 430 2 432 13
Renville 396 7 403 14
Rice 2,315 13 2,328 20
Rock 452 3 455 9
Roseau 520 85 605 1
Scott 5,003 22 5,025 46
Sherburne 3,143 30 3,173 30
Sibley 379 0 379 3
St. Louis 4,682 35 4,717 77
Stearns 8,514 147 8,661 66
Steele 1,030 1 1,031 5
Stevens 267 2 269 1
Swift 328 0 328 3
Todd 1,272 1 1,273 10
Traverse 84 0 84 0
Wabasha 562 2 564 1
Wadena 450 7 457 5
Waseca 1,017 0 1,017 10
Washington 9,001 89 9,090 83
Watonwan 633 0 633 4
Wilkin 221 0 221 4
Winona 1,808 1 1,809 21
Wright 4,190 27 4,217 24
Yellow Medicine 408 4 412 8
Unknown/missing 270 8 278 0

 

