Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported a a single-day record of 56 COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths came from 27 counties across the state, including one person in Steele County who was between 85 and 89 years old. The people who died statewide ranged in age from early 50s to late 90s, and 38 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 2,754 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,898 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The prior record for deaths in a single day was 36 on Friday.

The state also reported 4,900 new cases, increasing the cumulative cases to 194,570. Of the total cases, more than 37,000 are considered active cases, and 1,299 people are hospitalized, including 282 in intensive care.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from just under 7% on Oct. 27 to nearly 13% on Tuesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The numbers came a day after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz warned residents that the state is approaching the worst phase of the pandemic and that conditions will get dramatically worse unless people start changing their behavior. He said it won’t be unusual for people to open their newspapers and see 50 to 60 new deaths.

“This is just inevitable if we do not change our behaviors and take some mitigation efforts, this will continue to spike.” Walz said.

The governor on Tuesday announced new restrictions aimed at slowing the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. Bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 p.m., but can still offer takeout and delivery, and attendance at weddings, funerals and social gatherings will be limited.

Freeborn County on Wednesday reported 23 new lab-confirmed cases, and one person was added from another county, increasing the county’s total count to 925, according to the Freeborn County PublIc Health Department.

The following is information about the 23 new cases:

• Two under 10

• Five between 10 and 20

• Two in their 20s

• Three in their 30s

• Two in their 40s

• Three in their 50s

• Six in their 60s

The county health department stated there are now 141 active cases in the county, and six people are currently hospitalized. Fifty-five people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

As of Nov. 5, the county’s positivity rate was 4.6%.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new cases, 329 total cases

• Mower County: one new case, 1,704 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 1,031 total cases

• Waseca County: one new case, 1,017 total cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 34,044 new tests were completed, including 33,981 PCR tests and 64 antigen tests.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths