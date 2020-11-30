Death investigation underway related to remains found during shooting investigation

The Albert Lea Police Department is conducting a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person who was found deceased in the Shady Oaks complex while a tactical team was evacuating the building Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated the death was not related to the shooting incident.

The remains have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

More information on this investigation will be provided by the Albert Lea Police Department once the medical examiner reports their findings.