Deer harvest numbers available online
Hunters and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current deer harvest figures and harvest reports for past years on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ deer reports and statistics webpage, according to a press release. The webpage also features an interactive map and graph that visualizes the data.
You Might Like
Deer hunters invited to share wildlife observations
Minnesota deer hunters can use an online questionnaire to report wildlife they see during each hunt, according to a press... read more