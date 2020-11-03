November 3, 2020

  • 64°

Dissolutions: October 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The following dissolutions were granted in Freeborn County in October 2020:

 

Christopher Lee Beer and Veronica Elizabeth Beer

Carrie Ann Hershey and Mathew Kent Hershey

Tanya Ann Westrum and Jeremiah Dean Westrum

Penny Kathleen Schaefer and Joshua Lee Schaefer

Travis Elliot Marzolf and Jami Ann Marzolf

Mary Arlene Frank and Lance Edward Frank

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials