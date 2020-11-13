Donna Mae Nielsen

Donna Mae (Miller) Nielsen passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Trudy Nielsen. They were by her side at the time of her passing.

Donna was born on July 10, 1929, the daughter of Irene (Spilde) and Virgil Miller. She spent her younger years in Albert Lea, and moved to Titonka, Iowa during 9th grade. Donna graduated from Titonka High School in 1947. She married Bob Nielsen on December 5, 1948 in Titonka, Iowa. Bob and Donna made their home in Albert Lea where they raised their three sons. She worked at American Gas, the Stables Supper Club, and Streaters, Inc. Donna was active in the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time at the family farm east of Albert Lea. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always wanted to hear about their many activities and accomplishments. Donna loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren show animals at the county fair, and attended their sporting events when she could. Donna cherished visiting with her many lifelong friends and her many new friends at Bancroft Creek Estates. In the last month of her life, she was delighted to have all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren able to visit her while at her son’s home.

Her family appreciates the kindness and care given to her and Bob during their stay at Bancroft Creek Estates, as well as the special care she received for six months at ThorneCrest. They are also grateful to Mayo Hospice nurses, social workers, chaplains, and health aids for the care they provided for her.

Donna will be missed by many family members and close friends. She is survived by her sons John (Sue) of Albert Lea, Jim (Sue) of Rochester, and Jerry (Trudy) of Mankato. Six grandchildren; Luke (Katie), Matt (Jess), Tosha, Jennifer (Eric), Nate, and Brooke (Nick). Fourteen great-grandchildren: Alex, Lindsey, Sadie, Skylar, Addie, Neveah, Louis, Lilly, Isaac, Nova, Avery, Brynn, Bree, and Briggs. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents and her mother and father-in-law. Blessed be her memory.

Due to Covid there will be no public service, a private one will be held at a later date. A memorial video can be viewed on Bayview Funeral Home’s website.