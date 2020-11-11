Freeborn County DVS closed due to COVID exposure

Effective immediately, the Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services/License Center will be closed due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to a press release. To ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff as well as the citizens of Freeborn County, the Freeborn County License Center will be closed until Nov. 30. This will allow all License Center staff to quarantine as required for 14 days, the release stated.

Freeborn County continues to provide drop box services or mailed in paperwork for tab renewals and limited title work. Documents received during the period of shut down will be processed as soon as staffing is available, according to the release.