Gifts, funds presented to Matson family

Minnesota 100 Club board member George Peyton presented Christmas gifts and checks of $500 to each of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson’s two young daughters, Audrina and Maklynn, according to a press release.

Matson who was critically injured after being shot in the head while in the line of duty in January, was on hand Thursday alongside his wife, Megan.

The Minnesota 100 Club is a volunteer community based organization that has been in existence since 1972. Its mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of first responders — peace officers, firefighters, correctional officers and EMTs who live in Minnesota and have been seriously injured or killed in the line of duty while protecting people’s lives and property. A benefit payment is made to surviving family members when immediate funds can be helpful in easing the financial burden associated with a tragic even. A payment was made to the Matson family at the time of the incident.

Minnesota 100 Club is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. All donations come from private individuals or organizations. The group has several fund-raising activities throughout the year. Visit www.MN100Club.com for more information.