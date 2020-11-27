Gordonsville house damaged by electrical fire

GORDONSVILLE — A home was damaged Friday morning in an electrical fire in Gordonsville.

Authorities were alerted to the fire at 8:17 a.m. at 10878 Main St.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said the fire appeared to have started in an upstairs room where a space heater was being used to heat the room.

The family reportedly heard a pop and then the power went out. They felt the wall in the upstairs room and noticed it was hot and started getting everyone out of the house.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the house started filling up with smoke, and flames started in the southwest corner of the house.

No one was injured.

The Glenville, Hayward, Myrtle and Albert Lea fire departments, along with Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, assisted at the scene.

Damage estimates were not available as of press time.

Freeborn County property records list Scott Stucky as the primary taxpayer of the house. The Sheriff’s Office stated the owner’s son and his family were living at the home. There was no insurance on the home.