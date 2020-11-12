Helen Marie Cornick, 92, of Manitowoc, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at River’s Bend Health and Rehabilitation in Manitowoc.

Helen was born in Nebraska City, NE on the 25th of February 1928, daughter of the late Elsie and Casey Malepsy. On May 5, 1951 she married Daryl D. “Nick” Cornick in their home town of Albert Lea, MN. He passed away on January 22, 2020 at River’s Bend where they shared a room together for three years.

Helen attended St. Theodore’s Catholic School in Albert Lea and graduated from the 8th grade in 1942. She then continued on to Albert Lea High School but chose not to finish her high school education and instead joined the workforce. Helen would have graduated with the class of 1946. She took flying lessons at the local airport and was a lifeguard at the North Shore beach on Fountain Lake. After their wedding in 1951, Helen and Nick moved to Manitowoc. They made lifelong friends of the many acquaintances that frequented the Coney Island and Dick and Anne’s Restaurant. They became her family away from home. Helen was strong and outspoken of her new “home town” and was active in local charities. She earned her Red Cross First Aid instructor’s certification, and taught many classes at schools and business in town.

Helen fell in love with Lake Michigan and the many beaches where she raised her two children. She was a “stay outdoors” mom with a love for adventure and discovery. After the children were old enough, Helen went back to school to earn her GED so she could attend the Manitowoc County Teachers College to earn her Wisconsin Teacher’s Certificate. She graduated with the class of 1971. During her years teaching at St. Boniface in Manitowoc and then at St. Gregory’s in St. Nazianz, she also continued her education at Silver Lake College to earn a Bachelor’s Degree graduating Magna Cum Laude with the class of 1978.

She is survived by daughter Cindy Neelis, Manitowoc, WI; son, Jon (JoAnne) Cornick, Divide, CO; grandchildren, Mathew (Namrata) Cornick, San Diego, CA; Nathan Cornick, Colorado Springs, CO; Ian (Vanessa) Neelis, Del Rio, TX; and Katie (Jason) Egli, Kansas City, MO; two brothers, Jim (Joanne) and Bill (Loraine) Malepsy of Albert Lea, MN; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Stan (Poly), Tom (Claris), Bob (Beverly) Malepsy and Joseph (Leota) Hughes; sister, Virginia Hughes (Wynkoop – Pagliaccio); and great grandson, Benjamin L. Egli.

A celebration of life will be held in Albert Lea MN on Saturday, August 7, 2021 where Helen and Nick’s ashes will be buried at St Theodore’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

We would like to thank all the people involved with our mother’s care at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, River’s Bend Health and Rehabilitation, and also the people at Heartland Hospice. Their kindness, thoughtfulness and compassionate care of our mother is greatly appreciated. Throughout these last years of our mother’s life, you have all contributed to a better quality of life for her and our family. May God bless you all.

