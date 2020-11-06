Hunters warned to be aware of high fire danger

The Department of Natural Resources cautions hunters heading afield for the firearms deer season to be aware that some parts of the state, including the southwest and south-central regions, are under high fire danger.

Conditions are favorable for wildfires statewide after a week of warm temperatures and low relative humidity. Forecasted weekend winds could fan the flames of any escaped fire.

“It only takes one spark to turn hunting season into wildfire season,” said Casey McCoy, wildfire prevention supervisor. “Whether you’re around the campfire with family at deer camp or arriving to hunt at a state forest or wildlife management area, be careful with any heat source that can cause a spark.”

Hunters who are traveling and taking to the woods and grasslands should follow these tips to avoid accidentally starting a wildfire:

Avoid driving over and parking on dry grass. Heat from a vehicle’s exhaust can easily ignite dry vegetation.

Be prepared to put out a fire. Keep a shovel and water in camp, and consider a small fire extinguisher for the field.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Keep the fire within a ring and clear all flammable materials within 5 feet of the fire. Before leaving, make sure the fire is completely out: drown with water, stir and repeat – until embers are cold.

For current fire risk information, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.