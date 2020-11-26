Joanne Haroldson

Joanne Marie (Schrul) Haroldson, age 69, of Kiester, MN formerly of St. Paul, MN; died November 16, 2020 at Franklin Rehabilitation and Healthcare center. A small family interment service will occur at a later date. Please see brussheitner.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Joanne Marie was born January 8, 1951 in St. Paul to Jerome and Loraine (Kluender) Schrul. Joanne always reminded people she shared a birthday with Elvis. Joanne had a knack for remembering everyone’s birthday, anniversary and important dates. She prided herself on her memory and it helped her make connections with others. Joanne grew up and lived in St. Paul for the first 30 years of her life. She shared many fond memories of riding the bus to Clarks Grove to visit her grandparents and going to their cabin, a cross country trip to California, attending the Beatles concert at old Met Stadium, and going to the MN state fair to name a few. She graduated from St. Paul Central High School, when it looked like a castle, in 1969. She went on to attend college at Mankato State and graduated with an elementary teaching degree. Joanne worked several years at Midway hospital and enjoyed working with her mother. In her 20’s she enjoyed trips to Hawaii and California.

Joanne and Richard Haroldson were united in marriage on July 25, 1981, in Clarks Grove. They celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this past July. Joanne lived in Kiester with her family for her remaining years and worked at the school and clinic in Kiester. Joanne and Richard had their first daughter, Jacie, on December 15, 1982, and welcomed their second daughter, Katie Jo, on November 2, 1987. She was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family and did so much for them. Joanne was a fierce advocate for Katie throughout the years. Katie was Joanne’s sidekick and you rarely saw one without the other. Joanne and Richard enjoyed traveling with their family to the Black Hills, Mackinac Island, Duluth and the North Shore. As empty nesters, they enjoyed longer trips to the Black Hills. Joanne made sure she attended every tennis match of Jacie’s in high school. Joanne loved buying presents for her family and every year as she was wrapping presents on Christmas Eve, she would say, “I’m going to cut back next year,” but she never did. She always showed up for her family and pushed them to be their best selves. Joanne and Richard were a great team and worked together to balance everything in life.

The last five years she embraced her most favorite role, grandma. She referred to Hank and Sloane as her pride and joy. They brought her immense joy and she loved watching them grow and learn. She loved holding them as babies and reading endless books to them. Joanne had many health challenges during the past 10 years. She always looked for a solution and underwent many medical treatments. Despite these challenges, she made long lasting bonds with her doctors and care teams, remained positive and persevered.

We will miss her smile, phone calls, kindness and love. We hold her in our hearts for the rest of our days.

Joanne is survived by her husband Richard Haroldson of Kiester, daughters Jacie (Ben) Myers of Rosemount, Mn and Katie Haroldson of Blue Earth, grandchildren Hank and Sloane Myers of Rosemount, sister Janice (Tom) Cavallin of Pine City, brother in law Brian (Christine) Haroldson of Kiester, and 5 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Loraine Schrul, father and mother in-law George and Delores Haroldson, and sister in law Pamela Haroldson.