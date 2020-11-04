Larry Flatness, age 68, of Hartland, MN passed away peacefully in his home on November 3, 2020.

Larry Dean Flatness was born to parents, Morris and Louise Flatness, on July 18, 1952 in Alden, MN. He married Deb (Olson) Flatness on February 18, 1972. Larry’s proudest achievements were his 3 children and 10 grandchildren, playing junior hockey, working at Tukua Drainage running a dragline for many years before owning his own business, building his backyard koi pond, and working with many good people at the Freeborn County Highway Department. Larry was also an avid Minnesota Wild fan and an aviation enthusiast.

Larry is survived by wife Debra, sons Brandon (Karen) Flatness and Andy (Kristin) Flatness, and daughter Sarah (Bryon) Madson; his grandchildren Gage, Cale, Zander, Nora, Tucker, Charlie, Alex, Anabelle, and Ben; brother Marlin and sisters Nancy (Kenny) Gordon, Susan Gulbertson, Marlene (Gerald) Johnson, and Diane Flatness. He is preceded in death by his grandson Jack, brother Daniel, and his parents.

A visitation was held on Friday, November 6 at Bayview Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at the little Hartland Cemetery.