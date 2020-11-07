November 6, 2020

Letter: It was a privilege to serve as commissioner

By Submitted

Published 8:06 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

I would like to take a moment to congratulate Officer Ted Herman on winning the election to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners. I will do whatever I can to make this as smooth of a transition as possible. The voters have spoken, and as always, I will abide and respect the will of the people.

Although I came up short in this election, I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported me in this election and in the past elections. It was truly an honor and a privilege to represent you as your county commissioner. Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve you.

Mike Lee

Albert Lea

