Letter: It was a privilege to serve as commissioner

I would like to take a moment to congratulate Officer Ted Herman on winning the election to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners. I will do whatever I can to make this as smooth of a transition as possible. The voters have spoken, and as always, I will abide and respect the will of the people.

Although I came up short in this election, I would like to say thank you to everyone who supported me in this election and in the past elections. It was truly an honor and a privilege to represent you as your county commissioner. Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve you.

Mike Lee

Albert Lea