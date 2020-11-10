November 9, 2020

  • 32°

Letter: Library service is valuable

By Submitted

Published 8:06 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

This is to thank our excellent library staff for continuing to make books available even though the doors are closed. Since many of us have  extra reading time these days, library service is especially valuable and will be even more needed this winter.

Alyce Jacobsen

Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials