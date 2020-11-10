Letter: Library service is valuable
This is to thank our excellent library staff for continuing to make books available even though the doors are closed. Since many of us have extra reading time these days, library service is especially valuable and will be even more needed this winter.
Alyce Jacobsen
Albert Lea
